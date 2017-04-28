

It’s meant to remember workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness due to workplace related hazards and incidents.

And Friday, an outpouring of emotion at Nova Scotia’s Province House, where a ceremony was held to commemorate the National Day of Mourning.

It was especially emotional considering the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Westray mining disaster.

"Every year on this day, we remember the Nova Scotian's who've lost their lives, either at the workplace or because of a work-related illness or injury," said N.S. Labour Minister Kelly Regan.

Outside Province House, 20 wreaths were laid for workers who died in 2016.

This comes one day after the Trudeau government made a commitment to boost enforcement of the Westray Law.

"They will be working with the Canadian Labour Congress, ensuring that enforcement and prosecution occurs, and so we definitely applaud that effort," says Tony Tracy of the Canadian Labour Congress.

The Westray Law was the result of the 1992 coal mine explosion in Plymouth, N.S. that took 26 lives.

When safety-related charges against mine operators were dropped, campaigning began for tougher measures resulting in the Westray Law, but few charges have been laid since it was passed in 2004.

Allen Martin lost his brother in the mine.

"Every May 9th, makes the wounds.. it opens them up again, and I relive it all over again, and I get angry all over again," says Martin.

Overall, the number of deaths from accidents are down, but the number of deaths from industrial disease is going up.

Advocates for the injured say workers compensation pensions remain woefully inadequate.

"It seems that across this country, and here in Nova Scotia, workplace disability equals poverty," says injured worker advocate Wes McLean.

Labour organizations say they will continue the fight to make workplaces safer.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ron Shaw.