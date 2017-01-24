

The Canadian Press





SACKVILLE, N.B. -- Mount Allison University says it has found the people responsible for etching a swastika into the snow on a campus field.

Photos of a swastika carved in the snow at Alumni Field at the Sackville, N.B., university were captured on social media over the weekend.

An email distributed to staff and students Monday says the university's investigation revealed that youths "from outside the Sackville community" created the Nazi symbol.

It says the youths apologized, expressed remorse, and accepted responsibility for their actions.

They have also been banned from the Mount Allison campus.

The swastika was quickly replaced with the word "Hope."