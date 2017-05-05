

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Ottawa wants industry input on a plan that could see new ferry operators providing service to the three Maritime provinces and the Magdalene Islands.

Transport Canada says companies could be asked to bid on contracts that are up to 20 years long and provide their own vessels.

There are three routes under review: between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.; between Souris, P.E.I., and the Magdalene Islands in Quebec; and between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B.

The federal department outlined its plans and posted an invitation for requests for information on Friday morning.

The routes are currently handled by Transport Canada-owned vessels.

The most recent federal budget says Ottawa will provide $278 million over five years to operate the ferry services.