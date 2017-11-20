Featured
No appeal in fatal police shooting of N.B. store owner: prosecutors
Michel Vienneau, 51, died after he was shot near the Bathurst train station in January 2015. (Facebook)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 12:35PM AST
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick prosecutors say they won't attempt to revive manslaughter charges against two constables in the police shooting of a businessman.
In a statement released today, Public Prosecution Services says its decision was made in light of two previous court decisions and after a reassessment of the threshold for prosecution.
Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau had been charged in the death of Michel Vienneau, a 51-year-old store owner who was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.
The officers had each faced charges of manslaughter with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawfully pointing a firearm.
The charges were dropped in February after provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled that the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to warrant a trial.
Prosecutors then sought a judicial review, and last month Court of Queens Bench Judge Tracey DeWare ruled the lower court judge made the correct decision.