Nova Scotia election: Tories, NDP target Liberals' health care record
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil arrives for an infrastructure announcement as he campaigns in Halifax on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 7:38AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 11:36AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's NDP and Tories are promising health care improvements today.
Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the health system is stressed and needs more doctors and specialists.
Baillie says the Tories will address doctor shortages by spending $13.5 million over four years to recruit more doctors to underserviced areas.
He is also pledging to double the tuition relief program to $6 million to keep new family doctors in the province.
The Tory plan would also recognize credentials for Canadians who study medicine abroad.
NDP Leader Gary Burrill, meanwhile, promises to address what he called "hallway medicine," and put an end to emergency department overcrowding.
Nova Scotians go to the polls May 30.
