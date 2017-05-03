

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's NDP and Tories are promising health care improvements today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the health system is stressed and needs more doctors and specialists.

Baillie says the Tories will address doctor shortages by spending $13.5 million over four years to recruit more doctors to underserviced areas.

He is also pledging to double the tuition relief program to $6 million to keep new family doctors in the province.

The Tory plan would also recognize credentials for Canadians who study medicine abroad.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill, meanwhile, promises to address what he called "hallway medicine," and put an end to emergency department overcrowding.

Nova Scotians go to the polls May 30.