

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is pouncing again on the confusion caused by Progressive Conservative officials who had trouble explaining the math behind the party's spending promises, saying it's not clear how they will balance the books.

McNeil says it's an issue because the Tories have been critical of his recent proposed budget, but are now building their commitments off it.

He also questioned Tory Leader Jamie Baillie's assertion that savings would be found by trimming administrative fat in health care, and by driving a harder bargain in negotiating contracts with public sector unions.

A Liberal news release also highlighted confusion over the Tories' total spending over four years -- the Progressive Conservatives have since verified their spending plan amounts to $168.9 million.

In response, Baillie says the Liberals have unanswered questions of their own, including what they will do around pharmacare and how they will implement Ottawa'a mandated carbon pricing scheme.

He maintains his platform is fully costed.