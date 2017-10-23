

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A law replacing anti-cyberbullying legislation that was struck down in the Nova Scotia courts two years ago will move forward despite concerns from legal experts who say it will be costly and difficult for victims to use.

Wayne MacKay, a Dalhousie University law professor, told the legislature's law amendments committee that he doesn't believe there is any "issue" with the proposed bill violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

But MacKay says he believes the changes are "too cautious" in regards to the powers given to the province's CyberSCAN unit which was created by the previous law.

Previously the unit could act on behalf of victims by pursuing their cases in court, but MacKay says changes that reduce it to simply an advisory function would leave many victims unable to navigate the court system or to bear the costs involved.

In a written submission, lawyer David Fraser who argued the case against the previous law, says he expects it would cost $10,000 for him to represent an applicant under the new process.

Fraser calls that "daunting" and says there should be a less formal approach that allows victims to go to court such as a peace bond.