SUNNY CORNER, N.B. -- A New Brunswick RCMP corporal who was rebuked for publicly criticizing the force's top brass says he has been assigned to administrative duties for refusing to shave off his goatee.

Cpl. Patrick Bouchard says he has had the goatee for two months, grown in support of the member's yellow stripe campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about RCMP working conditions.

Bouchard says he was told on Tuesday afternoon, in the middle of his shift, to go home and shave the goatee.

The 40-year-old says the RCMP told him he was in contravention of the Canada Labour Code because a filter mask used by the force would not seal properly on his face with the goatee, and that his safety was at risk.

The 15-year veteran of the force says when he refused to shave, he was told to report to work Wednesday in civilian clothing and perform administrative duties.

He says he believes the RCMP is punishing him for speaking out after the force was convicted of failing to provide its members with adequate weapons and training in the 2014 Moncton shooting that left three officers dead.

The RCMP did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.