RCMP are turning to the public to help find a driver that fled the scene of a crash that left a vehicle in the ditch in Hazelbrook, P.E.I., on Friday.

Police say at around 5.p.m., a silver Toyota Echo with an unknown Quebec license plate crashed into another vehicle, causing it to land on its roof in the ditch.

Officers say the victim had minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Echo didn’t stop and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.