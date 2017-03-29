Featured
P.E.I. seed company says no regrets over involvement with Cheerios' bee campaign
This June 15, 2011 file photo shows a spoonful of Honey Nut Cheerios in Pembroke, N.Y. General Mills on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015. (AP / David Duprey, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 4:36PM ADT
YORK, P.E.I. -- The Prince Edward Island seed company caught up in controversy over Cheerios' "Bring Back the Bees" campaign says it has no regrets.
Veseys Seeds supplied seed packets for a North America campaign launched by the General Mills cereal aimed at drawing attention to dwindling bee populations.
But it has been criticized online for allegedly introducing species that are invasive to North America.
John Barrett, Veseys' director of sales, marketing and development, says they aren't invasive -- the seeds selected are the "perfect combination" to attract pollinators to a garden and they can be purchased in variety packages in seed stores across the continent.
And he says despite some negative publicity, interest in his company has increased since the launch of the campaign in the U.S.
He says 196,000 Americans signed up for Veseys' weekly email newsletter within the first week and the company had to print an additional 50,000 U.S. seed catalogues to keep up with requests.
