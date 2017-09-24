Featured
Police investigate after unresponsive man found in Halifax Harbour
Halifax Regional Police are sorting out the details after an un-responsive man was spotted in the Halifax Harbour Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 2:24PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are sorting out the details after an unresponsive man was spotted in the Halifax Harbour Saturday night.
Officers say the 47-year-old man was pulled from the water near the 1200 block of Lower Water Street around 7:50 p.m.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.