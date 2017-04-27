Featured
Police investigating after woman's body found inside Dartmouth home
Police responded to what is being described as a sudden death call just after 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Farquaharson Street in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:43PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 7:37AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 59-year-old woman was found inside a home in Dartmouth.
Police responded to a home on Farquharson Street around 1:09 p.m. Thursday after someone called 911 to report a sudden death.
Officers found the body of a woman inside. Her name has not been released.
At least eight police vehicles and two forensic units were on scene for several hours Thursday.
They are expected to return to the scene Friday to continue their investigation.
There is no word on a cause of death at this time but police say they are treating it as suspicious.
