

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 59-year-old woman was found inside a home in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a home on Farquharson Street around 1:09 p.m. Thursday after someone called 911 to report a sudden death.

Officers found the body of a woman inside. Her name has not been released.

At least eight police vehicles and two forensic units were on scene for several hours Thursday.

They are expected to return to the scene Friday to continue their investigation.

There is no word on a cause of death at this time but police say they are treating it as suspicious.