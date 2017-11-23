

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating a death that occurred at a continuing care facility in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the facility at 200 Main Street at 8:54 p.m.

Police say two residents, a 64-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, got into a physical altercation.

Police say a short time later, the 70-year-old man suffered a medical event. He died at 9:22 p.m. at the facility.

Officers arrested the 64-year-old man at the scene without incident and transported him to police headquarters for questioning. He has since been released without charges.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning, but police say more in-depth testing will be required to determine the cause of death.

Police say the matter still remains under investigation.