Police investigating weapons complaint in Dartmouth
Halifax Police are investigating after they received a weapons call in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5:18PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after officers responded to a weapons call in Dartmouth shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Tacoma Drive and Valleyfield Road after a caller said she heard multiple gun shots and saw people running in the area. Police were unable to locate any people, vehicles or evidence of a shooting after searching the area.
A short time later, a 16-year-old male from Dartmouth arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. Police say the shooting occurred in the Tacoma Drive area around the time of the initial weapons complaint.
