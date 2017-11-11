

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man in a van who allegedly asked her to get in.

Police responded to the call of a suspicious circumstance at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the girl was approached while she was walking her dog at the corner of Novalea Drive and Sebastian Place in Halifax.

The man allegedly asked the girl if she knew where a certain street was, then asked her to get in the vehicle to show him where it was.

Police say the girl immediately ran home and told her mother, who reported the incident.

The driver is described as a black male in his 50’s, with a large build and curly hair.

He was wearing dark rimmed glasses (not sunglasses), a black coat and blue shirt.

His vehicle is described as a black van with rear tinted windows.

Police say they checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect and vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.