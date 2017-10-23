Featured
Police seek help in locating historic machine gun stolen from Dartmouth legion
Halifax Regional Police are asking for your help in locating this Thompson machine gun that was stolen from a Dartmouth legion.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 9:52PM ADT
Police are turning to the public to help them find a collector Thompson machine gun - or Tommy gun - and magazine stolen from a Dartmouth legion.
Halifax Regional Police say around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 at 54 King Street in Dartmouth.
Officers believe the gun was stolen sometime between Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Police say the gun was displayed in glass case and was screwed to a brick wall in the front lobby of the legion.
“The approximately 90-year-old gun and magazine have been rendered inoperable and were only for display purposes,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.