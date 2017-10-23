

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help them find a collector Thompson machine gun - or Tommy gun - and magazine stolen from a Dartmouth legion.

Halifax Regional Police say around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 at 54 King Street in Dartmouth.

Officers believe the gun was stolen sometime between Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Police say the gun was displayed in glass case and was screwed to a brick wall in the front lobby of the legion.

“The approximately 90-year-old gun and magazine have been rendered inoperable and were only for display purposes,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.