Police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old Dartmouth girl
Halifax police are turning to the public to help find 15-year-old Emma Hutt. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 2:32PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 9:32PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help locate a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Halifax Regional Police say Emma Hutt was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Pleasant Street, carrying a beige purse and multi-coloured backpack.
Emma is described as a five-foot-tall, 100-pound white girl with long blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a dark coloured shirt and a dark leather-style jacket.
Police say there’s no information to suggest she has been met with foul play, but they’re concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Emma Hutt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
