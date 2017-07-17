

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help locate a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Halifax Regional Police say Emma Hutt was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Pleasant Street, carrying a beige purse and multi-coloured backpack.

Emma is described as a five-foot-tall, 100-pound white girl with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a dark coloured shirt and a dark leather-style jacket.

Police say there’s no information to suggest she has been met with foul play, but they’re concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Emma Hutt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.