

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for four suspects after two men were attacked and robbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the corner of Barrington and George streets around 3:40 a.m. They found a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man suffering from injuries.

Police say one man was unconscious and the other man was bleeding from the face.

They were taken to hospital and have since been released, although police say they will require further medical treatment.

Investigators say the men were assaulted and robbed by at least four men but they don’t believe a weapon was used. One of the victims had his wallet stolen.

Police are now looking for four suspects, who are described as black males between the ages of 25 and 28 years old.

One man was wearing green pants, a green vest and a black sweater. One suspect was wearing dark green pants and a dark sweater. Another suspect was wearing black pants and a dark hooded sweater. Another man was wearing blue jeans and a dark sweater.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.