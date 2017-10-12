

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for three black males after a medical marijuana dispensary was held up in Dartmouth Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 7:35 p.m. at the Greenway Medical Dispensary at 327 Windmill Road.

Officers say the suspects entered the business and threatened two employees with knives.

Police say cash and marijuana was taken, and the suspects fled on foot before officers arrived. There were no injuries.

Patrol officers and a canine unit were unable to find the suspects.

Officers describe one of the suspects as a six-foot-one man in his mid-30s, who was wearing sunglasses and a black puffy jacket with gray hoody underneath.

The two other suspects had their faces partially covered wearing black hoodies, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other useful information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.