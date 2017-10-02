

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking to speak with three people who may have witnessed an assault in Dartmouth last week.

Police say on Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to an unknown trouble call at 16 Regent Drive.

Police say the victim told a man in the hallway that she needed help after being assaulted by a man she knew.

That man told someone else of the incident, who then called police.

Police say when officers arrived, the victim, the suspect and the man the victim spoke with had left the building.

Police say just after 3 p.m., a cab driver picked the victim and suspect up around Regent Drive and dropped them off at a bus stop near Mount Edward Road and Lucien Drive.

Then within the next two hours, police believe another man picked up the victim in the area of Mount Edward Road and Lucien Drive, and then dropped her off at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Officers are looking to speak with the cab driver, then man who drove the victim to hospital, and the person who was initially informed of the assault.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested by officers just after 1 a.m. Thursday, and is now facing numerous assault charges, as well as additional charges in relation to the other incidents.

Police did not identify the suspect in order to protect the identity of the victim.