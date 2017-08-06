

Police are issuing warnings and urging Maritime drivers to travel with caution this long weekend after several motor vehicle highway collisions were called in over the last 24 hours.

Two separate head-on collisions claimed the lives of two women in New Brunswick, on Shediac River Road, Saturday.

Police say a car driven by an 18-year-old from Grande-Digue crossed the centre line on a turn and collided with an SUV at around 3 p.m.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. A man and a woman in the SUV were taken to hospital.

Saturday night, shortly before 10 p.m., there was another head-on collision on route 15 in Shemogue.

Police say it looks like a car travelling eastbound crossed the centre line and collided with a car driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the eastbound car was taken to hospital in critical condition.

She was the only occupant of the car.

A 44-year-old woman from Melrose was driving the westbound car and died at the scene.

A second woman and a young boy in the westbound car were also taken to hospital.

Investigations into both collisions are continuing and police have been busy in Nova Scotia as well.

Officers responded to 15 accidents between 7 a.m. and noon, Sunday.

One of the reports involved a tractor trailer that hydroplaned during heavy downpours and struck two cars, then landed in the ditch. No one was hurt in this accident.

RCMP sent out a tweet asking motorists to slow down given the amount of rain on the roads.

Lots of traffic this holiday weekend – keep your eyes open, especially for motorcycles and bikes #DriveSafe — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) August 6, 2017

"With the heavy rains brings water pooling on our highways as a result people experience hydroplaning and what we're recommending and encouraging people to do is slow down, take your time, remove your vehicle from cruise control and lower your speed," said Dal Hutchinson of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

RCMP across the region are asking people to drive with extra caution and to slow down or pull over if weather becomes an issue.

There was also another fatal crash in Digby County, N.S., late Sunday morning.

Meteghan RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Bangor road when a vehicle left the road and landed on its roof in Eel Lake.

After towing the vehicle out of the lake, police discovered the body of a 19-year-old man.

Police say conditions were dry at the time of this accident.

An investigation into that accident is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan McInnis and Marie Adsett.