

CTV Atlantic





RCMP officers are investigating two separate all-terrain vehicle crashes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick that have left two men dead over the weekend.

Police say the first incident happened in Tatamagouche, N.S., Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Officers were called to South Tatamagouche Road, where they found an unresponsive man.

The 50-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police believe the man was driving the ATV through a ditch when he lost control.

RCMP say the second crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in Robichaud Settlement, N.B. Police believe a 56-year-old man’s ATV left the trail and struck the tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and alcohol may have played a factor.