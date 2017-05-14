Featured
RCMP investigating pair of fatal ATV crashes
RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 5:18PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 5:43PM ADT
RCMP officers are investigating two separate all-terrain vehicle crashes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick that have left two men dead over the weekend.
Police say the first incident happened in Tatamagouche, N.S., Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Officers were called to South Tatamagouche Road, where they found an unresponsive man.
The 50-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Police believe the man was driving the ATV through a ditch when he lost control.
RCMP say the second crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in Robichaud Settlement, N.B. Police believe a 56-year-old man’s ATV left the trail and struck the tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and alcohol may have played a factor.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Nova Scotia election: Why health care has become the number-one issue
- RCMP investigating pair of fatal ATV crashes
- Maritime disaster relief volunteers heading to Quebec to assist with flooding
- Man living with chronic lung disease organizes awareness campaign
- McNeil attacks school boards in Nova Scotia election campaign