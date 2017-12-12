

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating property damage to the grounds of a popular music festival in Canso, N.S.

Police say someone broke into multiple buildings on the grounds of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival sometime overnight Sunday. Several doors were damaged in the process.

“This kind of damage significantly impacts the operations of the non-profit organization,” said police in a news release.

Police are asking to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident.

Stanfest is an annual three-day music festival that pays tribute to Canadian folk musician and songwriter Stan Rogers.