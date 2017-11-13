

One person is dead, another is in hospital, and a third is missing following a house fire in northeastern New Brunswick.

Police were called to the home on Route 150 in Six Roads, N.B. shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

One man managed to escape the home and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a body was found in the debris on Monday, and the person’s death is being treated as suspicious. Police believe a third person had been inside the home at the time, but they are unaccounted for.

Shortly after police were called to the home, a 19-year-old man from Tracadie was taken into custody.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Tracadie provincial court on Nov. 14, where he is expected to face charges.

The incident remains under investigation.