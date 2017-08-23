

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old Moncton woman.

Jessica Margarite Landry was last seen Sunday at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Main Street. She was reported missing to police Tuesday evening.

Police say they have been actively trying to locate Landry, but their efforts have been unsuccessful. They have reason to believe she may be in the area of Saint-Paul, N.B.

Landry is described as a Caucasian woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs roughly 120 pounds and has a distinctive mole on her upper right cheek.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.