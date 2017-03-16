Featured
RCMP seek suspects after buildings, vehicles damaged in Colchester County
The Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two suspects after several buildings and vehicles were damaged in Debert and Masstown. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
The Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two suspects after several buildings and vehicles were damaged in Debert and Masstown.
Police received reports of the damage early Friday morning.
They say the damage was caused by two people driving an ATV with a push bar attached to the front.
Police say the front of the vehicle would also have significant damage.
They have released photos and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
