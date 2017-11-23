

Police are hoping the public will be able to help find a Cape Breton man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Inverness County RCMP say 54-year-old David Gordon was last seen leaving his Margaree Forks, N.S., home Monday night.

Gordon is described as standing six-foot-two with brown hair that is greying on both sides. Police say he weighs about 165 and has a slender build. Gordon has brown eyes and a mole under his right eye.

Anyone with information on David Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inverness County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.