People in a small New Brunswick community are pleading with the provincial government to protect motorists from hitting moose. They say there has been one moose crossing Route 8 every week for the last two months.

There is moose fencing on either side of Route 8 - a relatively new, 36 kilometre stretch of highway north of Fredericton. But past those 36 kilometres near McGivney there is nothing to stop a moose from wandering onto the highway.

After a moose collision Monday morning mangled a truck, tow truck driver Doug Lyons and outfitter Larry Davidson both felt they had to speak up.

“This week, I’ve got one [vehicle] so far, last week I got two, the week before that I got one,” says Lyons. “It's just getting crazy. I know I like to have the towing business, but I don't want it this way. I want people to live and enjoy life, not have to be dug out of a car.”

“There's been several moose, up to eight, 10, struck in the last two months here,” says Davidson. “We're very lucky somebody hasn't been killed or seriously injured yet, but it's just a matter of time. I really feel something needs to be done about it.”

Government numbers show on average, 400 New Brunswickers are involved in moose collisions every year.

A map by the Department of Transportation shows where fencing has been installed and where there are moose warning signs for drivers. The map shows there is little signage along Route 8 from Stanley up to Blackville.

Davidson and Lyons say they would like to see a flashing moose sign to warn drivers as they near Boiestown. They would also like to see brush cut back so drivers might have more time to see a moose before it tries to cross the road.

“Black moose, on a black night, on a black road is almost impossible to see,” says Davidson. “Locals know to slow down a little bit, but the travelling people - Route 8 is very busy.”

“It's got to stop, they've got to do something, because this is going on every year,” says Lyons. “This is not just this year.”

Neither the Department of Transportation nor the Department of Energy and Resource Development responded to CTV News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.