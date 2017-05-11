

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BOISBRIAND, Que. -- The Saint John Sea Dogs are the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions.

Spencer Smallman scored twice on the power play, including the eventual winner, as Saint John beat the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-1 on Wednesday to win the QMJHL's President's Cup in a four-game sweep.

Saint John advances to the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ont., as the QMJHL champions.

Bokondji Imama, Simon Bourque and Matthew Highmore also scored for the Sea Dogs, while Callum Booth made 20 saves for the win.

Pierre-Luc Dubois was the lone scorer for the Armada and Samuel Montembeault stopped 29 shots in net.

Saint John went 2 for 8 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.