

CTV Atlantic





Police say the remains of a man and a woman have been found inside a burned out home in Clam Bay, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say fire crews were called to the blaze just before 9 a.m. Monday after receiving calls from neighbours seeing smoke.

Emergency crews arrived to find a garage on fire and flames spreading to the attached home. The fire was put out before it spread to the nearby woods.

Police are treating the blaze as suspicious.

Officers have not confirmed the gender or age of the victims. According to property records, Ronald and Francis Laura Baker are the owners of the home.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.