Sidney Crosby has NHL's bestselling jersey
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his empty-net goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 17, 2017.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017
NEW YORK -- Sidney Crosby has the bestselling jersey in the NHL for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The league announced Wednesday that shop.NHL.com sales show the Pittsburgh Penguins captain leading the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the most popular jersey this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews makes his NHL debut on the list at No. 4, followed by New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.
The league says sales of NHL merchandise on shop.NHL.com during the 2016-17 regular season were up 14 per cent year-over-year, while jersey sales rose 11 per cent during the same period.
