

Aly Thomson, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Hockey superstar Sidney Crosby has hinted he will mark is 30th birthday by once again parading the Stanley Cup around his hometown in Nova Scotia.

Speaking to reporters at his annual youth hockey camp in Cole Harbour, N.S., Crosby confirmed he will have the Cup on Aug. 6 and 7.

Crosby said his plans for the trophy are still in the works, but he noted there is an annual, civic parade in nearby Halifax on Aug. 7 -- his 30th birthday.

"The Natal Day parade is on the Monday ... so we're kind of throwing that idea around," Crosby said, referring to the event that celebrates Halifax's birthday.

"That seems like it would be a good fit."

Crosby added that he wants as many people as possible to see the trophy.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain has shown off professional hockey's most prestigious trophy twice before in Cole Harbour -- in 2009 and 2016.

Last July, Crosby carried the Cup in the back of a pickup that made its way to an arena in Cole Harbour as thousands of cheering fans looked on amid sweltering heat.

Crosby recalled hoisting the Cup above his head many times as the truck crawled along the Forest Hills Parkway for just over half a kilometre.

"I had a little bit of a later night the night before, too, so it was tough," he said with a laugh.

"But it was fun. To see everyone turn out, you see all the chairs and everyone camped out on the sides. It's an experience. When you think about bringing the Cup home, that's the snapshots you have, seeing the amount of people that are there."

Each player of the Cup-winning NHL team gets brief custody of the trophy.

Crosby's annual hockey camp for boys and girls age 9 to 12 benefits his foundation for underprivileged kids.

On Wednesday, Crosby stopped by the camp to help coach some young players, donning a navy blue jacket and ball cap, both emblazoned with his hockey school's logo.