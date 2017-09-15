

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a 27-year-old man fell to his death from an overpass in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a report of a possible altercation on the overpass over Highway 125, at the end of Upper Prince Street, around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Serious Incident Response Team says a police officer responded to the scene and found two men on the overpass. One of the men fell from the overpass after the officer arrived.

SiRT says the man was found dead on the highway below. His identity has not been released.

Cape Breton Regional Police contacted SiRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

SiRT sent three investigators to Sydney Thursday evening and is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact SiRT at 1-855-450-2010.