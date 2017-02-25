Featured
Six men face charges after RCMP foil alleged Cape Breton cocaine conspiracy
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 1:44PM AST
DARTMOUTH, N.S. - Nova Scotia RCMP say a drug trafficking investigation that began in Cape Breton has uncovered a conspiracy to import more than one tonne of cocaine into Canada from Colombia.
Mounties say six people face a total of 23 charges in the 18-month-long investigation, dubbed Operation Halfpenny.
It's alleged that 25 firearms, ammunition, three prohibited weapons, a stolen vehicle, a significant quantity of hashish, cash and tactical equipment were seized during raids Thursday in Arichat, West Arichat, Baddeck and Hubley.
Four Nova Scotia men and two men from the Ontario municipalities of Oakville and Hawkesbury face multiple cocaine trafficking-related charges and police say more charges are expected to be laid.
Staff Sgt. Mark McKinley said police disrupted "an entire drug trafficking ring," with the cocaine destined for Nova Scotia and across Canada.
RCMP in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan assisted with the investigation.
