Halifax Regional Police say the suspicious death of a man in Clayton Park has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to 36 Montgomery Court at 1:38 a.m. on Sept. 17 after receiving a report that a man required immediate medical assistance.

The 20-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police say a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken in for questioning that morning, but were released without charges later that night.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 17, but police say more in-depth testing was needed to determine a cause of death. The medical examiner has now ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi of Halifax.

Police say the man and woman previously questioned on Sept. 17, as well as a 52-year-old Ontario woman, voluntarily visited police headquarters Thursday for questioning. None of the individuals have been charged.

Police say Nawabi’s death wasn’t a random act. They also say they are not seeking additional persons of interest in connection with the incident.