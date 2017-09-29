Featured
Suspicious death of Halifax man ruled a homicide, victim identified
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man in Clayton Park.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 11:57AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, September 29, 2017 1:15PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say the suspicious death of a man in Clayton Park has been ruled a homicide.
Police responded to 36 Montgomery Court at 1:38 a.m. on Sept. 17 after receiving a report that a man required immediate medical assistance.
The 20-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police say a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken in for questioning that morning, but were released without charges later that night.
An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 17, but police say more in-depth testing was needed to determine a cause of death. The medical examiner has now ruled the death a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi of Halifax.
Police say the man and woman previously questioned on Sept. 17, as well as a 52-year-old Ontario woman, voluntarily visited police headquarters Thursday for questioning. None of the individuals have been charged.
Police say Nawabi’s death wasn’t a random act. They also say they are not seeking additional persons of interest in connection with the incident.