

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old male is facing the charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man at a residence in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia.

Police were called to a disturbance at the home around 3:30 p.m., Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The teen was arrested at the scene and is being held in police custody.

He will appear in Truro Provincial Court on Monday, Aug. 21.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.