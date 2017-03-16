Featured
Teen facing assault charges after man stabbed in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:42PM ADT
A 17-year-old boy is facing assault charges after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Halifax Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment on Randall Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Police say a group of men were inside the apartment when another man entered and a physical altercation ensued, resulting in one man being stabbed in the leg.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but was stopped and arrested by police on Gebhardt Street a short time later.
The Halifax teen is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the incident wasn’t random, as the suspect and his alleged victim are known to one another.
