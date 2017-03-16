Featured
Teen sent to hospital, another arrested following stabbing at Mic Mac Mall
Halifax Regional Police respond to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth after receiving a report of a stabbing on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:41PM ADT
A 14-year-old girl was taken into police custody following a stabbing at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth Thursday night.
Halifax Regional Police say around 7:50 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was stabbed by another girl during an verbal argument in the food court.
Police say the victim is being treated at the QEII for minor stab wounds to her arms. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police say the investigation continues and they expect to lay charges.
