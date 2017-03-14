

CTV Atlantic





Extensive renovations of the Dartmouth General Hospital are expected to begin in two months, with work already underway in preparation for the project.

The expansion and renovation is part of the QEII redevelopment project.

The Dartmouth General will get an additional48 beds and four operating rooms on the hospital’s fifth floor, as well as upgrades to outpatient and diagnostic imaging areas.

The project will take several years and also involves adding capacity in several communities, as services are moved out of the deteriorating Victoria General Hospital. A second operating room will be added to the Hants County Regional Hospital in Windsor.

No one from the Nova Scotia Health Authority available to speak to CTV News on Tuesday about the project.

The estimated cost of the Dartmouth General Hospital renovations is $132 to $138 million.