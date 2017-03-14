Featured
Tender issued for expansion, renovation of Dartmouth General Hospital
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 8:31PM ADT
Extensive renovations of the Dartmouth General Hospital are expected to begin in two months, with work already underway in preparation for the project.
The expansion and renovation is part of the QEII redevelopment project.
The Dartmouth General will get an additional48 beds and four operating rooms on the hospital’s fifth floor, as well as upgrades to outpatient and diagnostic imaging areas.
The project will take several years and also involves adding capacity in several communities, as services are moved out of the deteriorating Victoria General Hospital. A second operating room will be added to the Hants County Regional Hospital in Windsor.
No one from the Nova Scotia Health Authority available to speak to CTV News on Tuesday about the project.
The estimated cost of the Dartmouth General Hospital renovations is $132 to $138 million.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Sister of Cape Breton hit-and-run victim says he was a military veteran with PTSD
- Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no longer licensed to drive a taxi in Halifax
- Lack of specialists delays life-saving cancer surgery for N.B. woman
- Tender issued for expansion, renovation of Dartmouth General Hospital
- Small N.S. community chosen as launch site for space rockets