

CTV Atlantic





As temperatures rise, police in Nova Scotia are raising awareness about the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles on warm, sunny days.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police receive calls about dogs left in hot cars every summer, and on Thursday, with the help of the Nova Scotia SPCA, she demonstrated how dangerous that can be.

Clarke sat in a hot car with a thermometer to check the temperature. About four minutes in, the thermometer was showing 31 degrees. After just 10 minutes, Clarke had had enough.

“Oh man, that’s nasty. That’s really hot,” said a sweating Clarke as she climbed out of the vehicle holding the thermometer, which had reached 35 degrees.

“So for someone who might think that it’s a good idea to bring their pet with them while they’re out and about, and if they’re going to be stopping and going into stores and things like that when they’re out and about, we would really recommend not doing that at all.”

Some Maritime malls have already launched their pet patrol programs, which see employees checking vehicles in the parking lot throughout the day.

If someone spots a pet in a hot car, Clarke says they should first try to find the owner.

“If that’s unsuccessful, contact us,” she says.

SPCA officials say dogs need to pant in order to cool themselves, so if they can’t bring in cool air, the situation could quickly become a life-threatening one.

“Good intentions, just running to the store, just running in for a quick something can really cost you the life of your best friend,” says Joanne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Police say it could also cost you a hefty fine of $700.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau