In Halifax Friday, crews went so far as to shut downsome streets in order to widen them. Some snowbanks were so high and roads so narrow that they were dangerous to travel on.

The cleanup now requires something much more heavy dutythan a snow plow. Giant snow blowers were brought in Friday with trucks lining up to take the snow away.

“We have some targeted streets where we've seen narrowed conditions due to the big snowbanks and it creates an unsafe environment,” says Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Tiffany Chase. “You can't park on the street and it doesn't allow that emergency vehicle access.”

Crews have not only been widening roads, they’ve been battling sidewalks too, but municipal officials admit it is slow going.

“We’re clearing sidewalks that are the distance of Halifax to Quebec City, so certainly not a small task,” says Chase. “We are up to it but it is taking quite a bit longer.”

There have been so many snow days, garbage pickup cancellations cannot be rescheduled.

The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced in Halifax from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell