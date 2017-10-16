Featured
Three charged after causing $500K in damage at N.S. construction site
Three teenagers have been charged after half a million dollars in damage was done to a construction site in Nova Scotia's Colchester County. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 10:29PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 10:36PM ADT
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after $500,000 in damage was done to a construction site in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Colchester District RCMP say they responded to a mischief complaint around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gravel pit in Greenfield, N.S.
Police say a rock crusher and front-end loader were destroyed, the windows of an excavator were broken and another loader had severe damage to the cab.
A weigh-scale, scale house and portable toilet were also completely destroyed.
Officers used a canine team to locate the suspects nearby.
A 19-year-old man from East Mountain, a 16-year-old male from Greenfield and a 17-year-old male from Onslow Mountain were held in custody overnight and are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Monday.