Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after $500,000 in damage was done to a construction site in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Colchester District RCMP say they responded to a mischief complaint around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gravel pit in Greenfield, N.S.

Police say a rock crusher and front-end loader were destroyed, the windows of an excavator were broken and another loader had severe damage to the cab.

A weigh-scale, scale house and portable toilet were also completely destroyed.

Officers used a canine team to locate the suspects nearby.

A 19-year-old man from East Mountain, a 16-year-old male from Greenfield and a 17-year-old male from Onslow Mountain were held in custody overnight and are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Monday.