A rare tornado warning was issued for central New Brunswick Tuesday evening, with residents being warned to take cover for their own safety.

During the tornado watch in Miramichi, NB tonight... pic.twitter.com/GURFr1Kp8e — Anne Maloney Assaff (@NBNaturePainter) June 28, 2017

A heavy downpour caused flash flooding and there was thunder and lightning in some areas.

Tornado watches and thunderstorm warnings were also issued in northern parts of the province, and stone-sized hail pounded properties near Plaster Rock.

The tornado warnings and watches have ended, but parts of New Brunswick could see showers and thundershowers Wednesday afternoon.