Featured
Thundershowers expected after wild weather hits New Brunswick
A rare tornado watch was issued in Miramichi, N.B. on June 27, 2017. (Anne Maloney Assaff/Twitter)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9:03AM ADT
A rare tornado warning was issued for central New Brunswick Tuesday evening, with residents being warned to take cover for their own safety.
During the tornado watch in Miramichi, NB tonight... pic.twitter.com/GURFr1Kp8e— Anne Maloney Assaff (@NBNaturePainter) June 28, 2017
A heavy downpour caused flash flooding and there was thunder and lightning in some areas.
Tornado watches and thunderstorm warnings were also issued in northern parts of the province, and stone-sized hail pounded properties near Plaster Rock.
The tornado warnings and watches have ended, but parts of New Brunswick could see showers and thundershowers Wednesday afternoon.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Thundershowers expected after wild weather hits New Brunswick
- Pilot schooled on proper chopper use after touching down next to Tim Hortons
- The feuding, feral cats of HMC Dockyard - and the ex-sailor who nurtures them
- N.S. judge to be installed as province's new lieutenant-governor
- Young N.S. men hailed as heroes for rescuing woman from sinking vehicle