A rare tornado warning was issued for central New Brunswick Tuesday evening, with residents being warned to take cover for their own safety.

A heavy downpour caused flash flooding and there was thunder and lightning in some areas.

Tornado watches and thunderstorm warnings were also issued in northern parts of the province, and stone-sized hail pounded properties near Plaster Rock.

The tornado warnings and watches have ended, but parts of New Brunswick could see showers and thundershowers Wednesday afternoon.