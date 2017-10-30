

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has released details about its annual gift to the city of Boston in recognition of its support in the aftermath of the Halifax Explosion, almost 100 years ago.

As usual, the province will send a large Christmas tree -- this time a 16-metre white spruce from Cape Breton.

A special tree-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday near the home of Bob and Marion Campbell in Blues Mills, which is in Inverness County.

After the ceremony, the tree will be trucked to Halifax for another celebration at city hall on Nov. 17, and then shipped to Boston, 1,100 kilometres away.

Boston sent medical personnel and supplies to Halifax after the city's north end and parts of Dartmouth were devastated by an explosion caused by the collision of two ships on Dec. 6, 1917.

Almost 2,000 people were killed and 9,000 were injured -- resulting in the worst man-made disaster in Canadian history.

"This annual tradition represents our ongoing gratitude to Boston for their assistance in our time of great need, a century ago," said Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller.

"I thank the Campbell family for their generous donation of their beautiful tree, which will become our provincial Christmas gift to Boston in this special anniversary year.