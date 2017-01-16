

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the East Coast leg of his cross country tour today with visits to several Halifax cafes, where he was greeted by happy owners and a handful of protesters.

Trudeau walked around Java Blend Coffee Roasters shaking hands and taking dozens of selfies with shop customers and Liberal Party supporters and then crossed the harbour to drop in at the Two If By Sea cafe in Dartmouth.

Three men stood by the entrance of Java Blend holding signs saying "Do Better Please," "Respect Indigenous Rights," and "Military Support to Saudi Arabia is Murder."

This evening, a large crowd is expected to gather at a town hall in Dartmouth to raise questions with Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians.

Mayor Mike Savage tweeted Sunday that the event has been moved to the 3,000-seat Dartmouth Sportsplex arena due to "overwhelming positive response" over the weekend.

Earlier Monday, the prime minister faced questions from a radio host on News 95.7 about whether his government could do more to assist with soldiers struggling with post traumatic stress disorders, in light of a tragedy in northern Nova Scotia that saw a retired corporal with PTSD shoot his wife, their 10-year-old daughter, his mother and then himself.

Neither National Defence or Veterans Affairs have committed to investigate the treatment Lionel Desmond received before and after his release from the military.

Trudeau didn't address the possibility of an inquiry, but said he's committed to supporting veterans.

He cited the party's reopening of veterans' service centres across the country and the federal offer to provinces to provide additional funding for mental health services.

"We know there's more to do ... and as this tragedy with corporal Desmond highlights, there is a need for much more work on PTSD," he said.

"We need to do a better job supporting people struggling with mental health issues."