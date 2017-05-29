Featured
William Sandeson's murder trial resumes
William Sandeson is seen in this image taken from video of his police interrogation. Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder of Taylor Samson.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 7:30AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 4:36PM ADT
The murder trial of a Halifax medical student accused of killing a fellow Dalhousie University student will enter its seventh week today.
William Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.
Last week, court heard that a blood expert spotted 44 spatter stains on a gun recovered from Sandeson's apartment in 2015.
Samson's body has not been found.
