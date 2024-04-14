1 dead, 5 injured after two-vehicle collision in New Brunswick

ATLANTIC
    Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.

    Officers responded to the report of the collision, which involved an SUV and pickup truck, on Route 8 between the Anderson Bridge and Williamstown Road at around 5:06 p.m.

    According to a Sunday news release, police say the driver and only occupant of the SUV died at the scene due to his injuries.

    Police say the five occupants of the truck were transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

    Police believe the collision was due to the SUV crossing over the centre line and hitting the pickup truck head-on in the southbound lane.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and police say an autopsy will be conducted to find the exact cause of death of the man.

    The investigation is still ongoing with help from the N.B. Coroner’s Officer.

