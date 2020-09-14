HALIFAX -- RCMP have charged a 17-year-old male from Yarmouth, N.S. with attempted murder following a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 1 a.m. on September 13, Meteghan RCMP received a call of a stabbing.

Police say a 17-year-old male was stabbed in the chest following a confrontation with another male at a social gathering. Several witnesses provided statements to police.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, and has since been released.

Officers later located the 17-year-old male suspect in the Yarmouth area, and arrested him Monday morning without incident.

The 17-year-old male youth from Yarmouth will be taken to Provincial Court Monday to appear on charges of attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services are also assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.