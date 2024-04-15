2 people arrested for impaired driving following traffic stop: P.E.I. RCMP

P.E.I. RCMP say they arrested two people for impaired driving during a traffic stop on Friday.

Officers said they conducted a radar enforcement in Clyde River, P.E.I., around 1:40 p.m.

According to a news release, the officer observed the driver and passenger switching seats. The officer said they approached the vehicle and, while speaking with the new driver, the car fled from police.

Police said they quickly located the vehicle in a ditch roughly one kilometre away. Both individuals were arrested for impaired driving by cannabis. They did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Officers said they are currently awaiting blood sample lab results before laying charges.

The investigation into impaired driving, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle is ongoing.

Last week alone, RCMP said they made nine impaired driving arrests.

"The recklessness of impaired driving poses a danger to the public, officers and the occupants of vehicles. If you see a suspected impaired driver call 911," says Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer with the P.E.I. RCMP in a news release.

