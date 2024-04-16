ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 2 people assaulted with chemical irritant at Saint John encampment: police

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    Share

    Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating after two people were assaulted with a chemical irritant Sunday afternoon.

    A patrol officer saw a man stumbling around 1 p.m. on Thorne Avenue, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

    Police say the officer approached the man and learned he had been assaulted with an irritant.

    Additional officers found a woman at a nearby encampment who police say was also contaminated with an irritant.

    The Saint John Police Force believes both the man and the woman were contaminated at the same time at the encampment.

    They were treated by paramedics at scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police believe the victims and the suspects know each other.

    They did not provide a description of the suspects in the release.

    Investigators with the Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit say they are looking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance or cell phone video of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News