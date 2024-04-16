2 people assaulted with chemical irritant at Saint John encampment: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating after two people were assaulted with a chemical irritant Sunday afternoon.

A patrol officer saw a man stumbling around 1 p.m. on Thorne Avenue, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Police say the officer approached the man and learned he had been assaulted with an irritant.

Additional officers found a woman at a nearby encampment who police say was also contaminated with an irritant.

The Saint John Police Force believes both the man and the woman were contaminated at the same time at the encampment.

They were treated by paramedics at scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victims and the suspects know each other.

They did not provide a description of the suspects in the release.

Investigators with the Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit say they are looking for witnesses or anyone with surveillance or cell phone video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

